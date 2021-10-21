Advertisement

Replica Vietnam Memorial on exhibit in Valley Center

The moving wall on exhibit in Valley Center
The moving wall on exhibit in Valley Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Vietnam Moving wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on exhibit at Lions Park in Valley Center this week.

The wall, which has toured the country for the past 30 years, contains the names of more than 58,000 people who were killed in the Vietnam War.

The Opening Ceremony on Oct. 21 features several honored guests and speakers and includes a military aircraft flyover. Plans also include a second program exclusively for Vietnam Veterans and their families, along with a closing ceremony on Oct. 25. Admission to the wall and all events is free.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
KHP identifies Wichita man killed in crash on K-254
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash at Pawnee and I-135 in southeast Wichita.
2 students suffer minor injuries in SE Wichita school bus crash
Residents of a developing district in Derby are concerned about stray bullets from target...
Stray bullets from makeshift target practice concern residents in Derby neighborhood

Latest News

American Conference adding six schools from Conference USA
Keshawn Dawson
Keshawn Dawson, accused in nightclub shooting, facing charges after extradition
Foam-padded Fitness Hoop
Does It Work? Weighted Hula Hoop
Maize BOE forum
Maize South HS students host forum for board of education candidates