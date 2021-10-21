Replica Vietnam Memorial on exhibit in Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Vietnam Moving wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on exhibit at Lions Park in Valley Center this week.

The wall, which has toured the country for the past 30 years, contains the names of more than 58,000 people who were killed in the Vietnam War.

The Opening Ceremony on Oct. 21 features several honored guests and speakers and includes a military aircraft flyover. Plans also include a second program exclusively for Vietnam Veterans and their families, along with a closing ceremony on Oct. 25. Admission to the wall and all events is free.

