Temperatures top out in 60s after frosty morning

Cool Friday, but warmer temperatures on the way
Cool Friday, but warmer temperatures on the way
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold and frosty, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s will climb into the 60s this afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Fair and warmer weather on Friday will be followed by a chance of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. The activity will be isolated in nature and mainly east of I-135.

Most of the weekend will be dry, but a second chance of showers and storms is possible on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The best bet to get wet over the next 7 to 10 days will take place on Tuesday night into Wednesday as another cold front moves across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/W 5-10. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; chance of overnight storms. Wind: S 10-15. High: 75.

Sat: Low: 56. High: 79. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 74. Sunny, cooler.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 67. Windy and much cooler with rain showers.

