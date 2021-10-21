Three people reported shot at Superior elevator

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were reported shot Thursday afternoon near the Agrex Elevator in Superior.

The shooting happened sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Corey Kopsa, General Manager of Superior radio station KRFS, told Local4 that a Nuckolls County Sheriff’s spokesperson told him that they had the shooter, but it was not immediately clear if the shooter had been arrested. Kopsa also reported several law enforcement and emergency vehicles near the scene.

A sheriff spokesperson said some people had been taken to the hospital, but more information about their conditions or the status of the shooter was not immediately available.

The Agrex elevator is located on the east end of Superior.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.