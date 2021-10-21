Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Tallgrass Film Festival

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lights...camera...action! The Tallgrass Film Festival is back and this morning we’re taking a look at some of the fun things you can see into the weekend! Filmmakers and film lovers from all over the city and beyond will get a chance to see some impressive films and meet some interesting people -- not to mention attend some really cool parties! If you want more information you can find it at tallgrassfilm.org.

