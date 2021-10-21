Wichita allocates all first-round funds for emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita says that 100 percent of its round one funds for emergency rental assistance have been used. That’s $10.8 million going to help tenants and landlords.

Wichita needed to use 65% of the funds by the end of September, and the goal was easily met. The city has now rolled into round two funds. Just under 20% has been used so far. The Department of Treasury announced that they are getting ready to reallocate money from communities that have not met that 65% goal to places that have.

“We’re seeing a trend though, we are seeing many more people since the eviction moratorium expired that have been displaced, evicted, forced out and our housing stability team is working to try and secure their new housing and provide them assistance going forward,” said Sally Stang who leads the City of Wichita’s Housing & Community Services Department.

The city says there are still more than 1,000 applications on the waiting list for the emergency rental assistance funding.

