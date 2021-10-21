Advertisement

Wichita State University awarded $2 million to support aviation research center

NIAR WERX provides engineering services, aircraft modification, flight test/certification and environmental testing services.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new federal grant to Wichita State University is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs.

The Department of Commerce announced Thursday that Wichita State would receive a $2 million grant from the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to purchase tools and supplies to support the new Flight Test Research Center and a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility for the National Institute for Aviation Research.

The EDA project, to be matched with $222,219 in local funds, is expected to create 75 jobs and retain 7 jobs.

The project was made possible by the South Central Kansas Economic Development District (SCKEDD), which brings together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

