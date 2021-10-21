Wichita used car dealearship fined $30,000 after 4 customer complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A used car dealership in Wichita and one of its salespeople have entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Superb Motors, LLC located at 400 N. West Street in Wichita, and Thomas Griffin Jr. after receiving four separate complaints involving the business’ used vehicle sales from 2020 and 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office, Superb and Griffin, Jr. violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) by failing to deliver title work within 60 days on two transactions, failing to disclose an odometer problem and the absence of a catalytic converter on a third, and use of an unlicensed salesperson on a fourth transaction.

Superb also allegedly failed to provide a Buyer’s Guide to a protected consumer during one transaction. Under Kansas law, dealership employees acting as salespersons must be licensed by the Kansas Department of Revenue. Violations of the KCPA that impact a protected consumer can result in an enhanced civil penalty per violation. Protected consumers include the disabled, veterans, members of the military and persons over the age of 60.

While the dealership and Griffin, Jr. denied violating the KCPA, they entered into a consent judgment to settle the matter. The judgment calls for $30,000 in civil penalties in addition to other costs and expenses. The consent judgment requires a 12-month probationary period and cooperation with any future complaints. Superb must also conduct an audit of prior sales to determine if consumers were sold vehicles without being told that open safety recalls existed at the time of the sale. During the investigation, Superb provided a refund to two consumers, totaling over $7,000, and a third consumer will receive over a $6,000 refund following the entry of the consent judgment.

