Carwash construction boom around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving around Wichita, the construction sites are noticeable and soon, cars could be pulling in for a bath.

More than half a dozen locations around the city with work underway or slated to turn the property into full-service carwashes.

Anthony Grove said, “Mainly on the west side considerably and on the east side, but as far as Wichita in the central part, this area right here, I have not seen that.”

A couple of different companies are behind the expansion to help meet the demand for a clean car.

“Not a frequently as I should but we were just there the other day and we actually had to wait for about 15 minutes,” said Carol Roberts.

Wichitans like Carol Roberts said it’s not just about the wash though but the amenities.

She said, “We need more options with vacuums.”

The Internation Carwash Association said the expansion has been going on for the past couple of years and there are several reasons for it.

First, with the auto industry doing well and more than half of Americans with newer cars, they’re more motivated to keep it clean. The ICA’s annual consumer survey finds the average American visits a carwash at least 13 times a year.

“About once a month,” is the frequency Grove said he makes the trip.

The survey also found automation is preferred to getting out the soup, sponge and garden hose at home, and people generally take satisfaction in having a clean car to show off on the road.

One of the projects currently underway did face pushback from neighbors earlier this year in the area northwest of Riverside. That carwash is scheduled to open early next year.

