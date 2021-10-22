Advertisement

Cold-morning, warm-afternoon pattern continues

Temperatures on the rise this weekend
Temperatures on the rise this weekend
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another clear and cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s will climb into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

A weather maker moving out of Oklahoma will produce scattered showers and storms over south-central Kansas tonight, mainly after midnight through sunrise tomorrow. Some of the storms will be strong producing heavy rain and some hail.

A second round of storms is expected Saturday evening and overnight across central and eastern Kansas. Some of those storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind the primary concerns.

After a break in the action on Sunday and Monday, showers and storms return to the state on Tuesday into Wednesday as another cold front moves across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then increasing clouds late. Wind: S 10-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; storms likely after midnight. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy with evening storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 80.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 74. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 68. Windy and much cooler with showers early.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 66. Partly cloudy and breezy.

