A few weekend storms - warmer

Some hail is possible, but widespread severe weather is unlikely
Weekend storm threat
Weekend storm threat(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As warmer air tries to push back into Kansas over the weekend, it could set off some thunderstorms around the area. A few severe storms are possible in north central and northeast Kansas Saturday night, but overall severe chances are low.

There will be some storms around and east of Wichita overnight and early Saturday, but by mid-morning the rain dries up. Expect highs to reach the 70s and even some lower 80s for southern Kansas. Most storms Saturday night will be in northern Kansas.

Sunday will have some showers early in the day, but gradually in the afternoon, the rain moves out of the state. It will still be on the windy side with highs in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be sticking around.

There won’t be any rain or thunderstorms on Monday as temperatures cool a bit. However, chances for storms and some severe weather will return for Tuesday as another big system rolls in from the west.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered overnight storms. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: A.M. storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: An isolated storm possible; mainly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 77 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 52 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 47 Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 41 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 40 Sunny.

