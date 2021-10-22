Kids get chance to meet hero with arrival of ‘WWE Smackdown’ in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The arrival of “WWE Smackdown” to Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena gave three area kids an opportunity to meet one of their heroes. WWE wrestler, Charlotte Flair, daughter of professional wrestling legend Ric Flair, is among the performers in Wichita for Friday night’s event.

The current women’s champion in WWE met with fans including three kids getting the opportunity to meet a hero through the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Those kids are what make our jobs so important, knowing that we can be role models and a positive influence. And getting to meet them before our show and seeing them smile, and what we do means so much to them. It makes it all worth while,” Flair said.

