Advertisement

Kids get chance to meet hero with arrival of ‘WWE Smackdown’ in Wichita

Kids with the Children's Miracle Network pose with one of their heroes, WWE champion, Charlotte...
Kids with the Children's Miracle Network pose with one of their heroes, WWE champion, Charlotte Flair, ahead of the "Smackdown" event Friday night, Oct. 22, in Wichita, Kan.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The arrival of “WWE Smackdown” to Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena gave three area kids an opportunity to meet one of their heroes. WWE wrestler, Charlotte Flair, daughter of professional wrestling legend Ric Flair, is among the performers in Wichita for Friday night’s event.

The current women’s champion in WWE met with fans including three kids getting the opportunity to meet a hero through the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Those kids are what make our jobs so important, knowing that we can be role models and a positive influence. And getting to meet them before our show and seeing them smile, and what we do means so much to them. It makes it all worth while,” Flair said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A backstop shows where a Sedgwick County property owner near Derby practices shooting.
Property owners near Derby neighborhood defend backyard shooting practices
Keshawn Dawson
UPDATE: Dawson charged with first-degree murder, more, in first court appearance

Latest News

KU, K-State, Wichita State requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Stanton County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car