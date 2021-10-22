Advertisement

Local filmmaker reacts to Alec Baldwin accidental shooting

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Eron Rawson is the Director of Photography at Intake Studios in Wichita, the company does enything from commercials to films.

He says hearing about the accident in New Mexico is sad and says safety is important.

“Obviously accidents can happen,” said Rawson.

He says there are different kinds of prop guns out there. According to reports, Alec Baldwin was using a prop gun that shoots blanks, but it’s not clear what happened to cause such serious injuries.

Rawson says when it comes to gun safety there are often prop managers on set making sure they are checked and working properly before used in a scene.

“Even regular guns can malfunction,” said Rawson.

While prop guns are used often, this incident shows using one can cause serious injury or death.

“You would hope that everyone did everything they possibly could and it’s just a freak accident happened.”

