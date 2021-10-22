Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting event to unveil Friends U athletic facility renovations

Friends Falcons
Friends Falcons(Friends University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Phase one of the Friends University RISE Up Capital Campaign project for the Garvey Physical Education Center is now complete. Leaders and several distinguished guests will host a live ribbon-cutting event on Friday to commemorate the $2.3 million renovation project on the university’s campus. This event will be broadcast online via Friends University’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“This renovation is a symbol of our dedication to Falcon athletics, our student-athletes and coaches who work hard and train every day while representing Friends University,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, president of Friends University. “This project would not have been made possible without the generous gifts from our Falcon friends who believe in our mission at Friends and stand on a firm foundation of faith with us. We are blessed to have been able to watch this transformation which will bring a lifetime of growth for the Friends community.”

Over the last five months, McCownGordon and Shelden Architecture have updated and renovated several spaces in the Garvey P.E. Center. The four main areas that saw major improvement included a larger training room, an expanded weight room, administrative spaces/team meeting room and a refreshed main lobby.

