Sedgwick County Health Dept. ready to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Friday announced availability for COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 23, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be available for free at the Sedgwick County Health Department at the community clinic at the former downtown Wichita library building, 223 South Main Street. The county says starting next Wednesday, Oct. 27, it will begin offering the Moderna booster, also at no cost at the former downtown library building.

The county clarified that Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will only be offered Oct. 27 through Nov. 24 at the vaccine clinic and that the health department’s mobile clinics won’t provide the Moderna booster doses at this time.

“Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots,” Sedgwick County explained.

For those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or later after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For those vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older who received the shot at least to months ago.

Due to the demand for booster COVID-19 vaccine doses, the county has made several changes to the community vaccine clinic. These changes include:

“Clients must schedule appointments for all vaccine doses. There will be no walk-ins at the community vaccine clinic,” Sedgwick County says. “People should also bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site. -- Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.”

The county says the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

“In order to prevent severe illness and/or death during this pandemic, getting vaccinated is the best protection a person can do to protect themselves and loved ones,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

You can find further information on how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose, including scheduling an appointment, at the Sedgwick County Health Department community vaccine clinic on the county’s website.

