Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Boot Hill Casino

Jim Hines, subject of Silver Alert
Jim Hines, subject of Silver Alert(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Johnson man who was last seen at Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, Kansas. The whereabouts of James “Jim” W. Hines, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hines was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort. He may be driving a white or tan 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Kansas license HAPWT. He was last known wearing a bright pink button-down shirt, bright yellow running shoes, and jeans.

Hines is a 70-year-old white male, around 5-foot-11, who weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has a mustache. Hines has dementia.

If you see Hines or his vehicle, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact 911 or the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 492-6866.

