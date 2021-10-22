Advertisement

Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, in Goddard, Kan., welcomes a baby pygmy hippo named "Link."
Tanganyika Wildlife Park, in Goddard, Kan., welcomes a baby pygmy hippo named "Link."(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard welcomed a new baby pygmy hippo, ready to meet visitors. The park said the baby’s name is Link and that he was born Sept. 21 to parents, Rosie and Pluto.

Tanganyika says Link currently weighs about 31 pounds, but will grow to weigh as much as 500 pounds. The park says visitors have a few weeks left to meet baby Link before it closes for the season next month.

In May 2019, now two-and-a-half year-old pygmy hippo, “Yeti” made his public debut at Tanganyika. You can learn more about the park’s animals and see hours of operation with the remainder of the 2021 season on Tanganyika’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A backstop shows where a Sedgwick County property owner near Derby practices shooting.
Property owners near Derby neighborhood defend backyard shooting practices
Turning Point USA at WSU
WSU Student Government denies recognition of conservative student group

Latest News

Pumpkin House display
College Hill 'Pumpkin House' display grows to include more than 200 pumpkins
Alec Baldwin
Local filmmaker reacts to Alec Baldwin accidental shooting
Sedgwick County Health Dept. ready to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines
Kids with the Children's Miracle Network pose with one of their heroes, WWE champion, Charlotte...
Kids get chance to meet hero with arrival of ‘WWE Smackdown’ in Wichita