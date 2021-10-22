Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomes baby pygmy hippo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard welcomed a new baby pygmy hippo, ready to meet visitors. The park said the baby’s name is Link and that he was born Sept. 21 to parents, Rosie and Pluto.

Tanganyika says Link currently weighs about 31 pounds, but will grow to weigh as much as 500 pounds. The park says visitors have a few weeks left to meet baby Link before it closes for the season next month.

In May 2019, now two-and-a-half year-old pygmy hippo, “Yeti” made his public debut at Tanganyika. You can learn more about the park’s animals and see hours of operation with the remainder of the 2021 season on Tanganyika’s website.

