Allegations of police bias in Kansas yield few sanctions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The vast majority of complaints of bias made against Kansas law enforcement agencies are not found to have merit.

An Associated Press review of data shows agencies have received hundreds of complaints of bias over the past ten years, but records available to the public show only two alleging racial bias resulted in consequences for officers.

Advocates for racial equality question how that could be the case and suggest that law enforcement investigating complaints against other officers and a lack of transparency are problems. Representatives of law enforcement say police investigators that look into bias complaints receive specialized training and that proving bias is extremely difficult.

