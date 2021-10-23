Advertisement

Allegations of police bias in Kansas yield few sanctions

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The vast majority of complaints of bias made against Kansas law enforcement agencies are not found to have merit.

An Associated Press review of data shows agencies have received hundreds of complaints of bias over the past ten years, but records available to the public show only two alleging racial bias resulted in consequences for officers.

Advocates for racial equality question how that could be the case and suggest that law enforcement investigating complaints against other officers and a lack of transparency are problems. Representatives of law enforcement say police investigators that look into bias complaints receive specialized training and that proving bias is extremely difficult.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car
Turning Point USA at WSU
WSU Student Government denies recognition of conservative student group
Carwash building boom in Wichita
Carwash construction boom around Wichita

Latest News

K-State takes on Texas Tech. K-state wins 25-24.
K-State beats Texas Tech, 25-24
Semi-truck crash causes I-35 to shut down.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-35 semi-truck crash and fire
Road rage shooting leaves two injured
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex...
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series