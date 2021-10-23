Another chance of storms tonight

Advertisement

Dry today, storms possible tonight(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A more active weather pattern is developing across the Plains- meaning more chances of rain and storms in the forecast.

The next wave of active weather will move in tonight. Dry weather today with warm temperatures across parts of Kansas. Temperatures will range from the 60s in the far northern parts of the state to near 80 in the south. Chances of showers and storms tonight, with some severe storms possible across northeast Kansas. Storms after midnight and towards early morning in southern Kansas, should not be severe. Drying out Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Cooler Monday, with highs in the 60s.

Another stronger weather disturbance moves in Tuesday- with another round of showers and storms. We continue to monitor this approaching weather system, as it may produce a more widespread severe weather threat Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Dry and cooler through the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: An isolated storm possible; mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, chilly. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 43.

Mon: High: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 48 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 52 Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 43 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 40 Sunny skies.

