Breezy & cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms will be possible for parts of Kansas tonight, then get ready for a breezy and cool Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be possible tonight over portions of central and eastern Kansas. While a strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out, the highest chance of severe weather overnight will remain in northeast Kansas.

There will be a few lingering showers on Sunday over far northern Kansas, otherwise most of the state will be dry. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest behind a cold front.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will range from the low to mid 60s over northern Kansas to the lower 70s over southern Kansas.

Monday will be dry with sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with lighter winds for central Kansas. The winds will be breezy again for western Kansas out of the southeast.

Gusty south winds will return statewide on Tuesday, along with warmer weather. This will be ahead of our next storm system that will bring a better chance for thunderstorm activity during the evening and overnight hours.

Storms will initially develop over western Kansas Tuesday evening with activity moving into central and eastern Kansas into the night. Severe weather will be possible, so check back for more updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 42

Mon: High: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 46 Mostly sunny and windy; scattered overnight storms.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 57 Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 40 Sunny.

