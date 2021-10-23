Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in I-35 semi-truck crash and fire

Semi-truck crash causes I-35 to shut down.
Semi-truck crash causes I-35 to shut down.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and another injured after a semi-truck rear ended another one Saturday afternoon on I-35.

KHP says a semi-truck rear ended another slow moving semi-truck in the South bound lanes. KHP says the second semi was carrying vegetable oil and caught fire due to the crash, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

KHP says the driver of the second vehicle died from their injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the semi that was rear ended is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the South bound lanes of I-35 will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers will need to enter the turnpike through South Wichita. North bound lanes are now open.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car
Turning Point USA at WSU
WSU Student Government denies recognition of conservative student group
Carwash building boom in Wichita
Carwash construction boom around Wichita

Latest News

K-State takes on Texas Tech. K-state wins 25-24.
K-State beats Texas Tech, 25-24
police lights
Allegations of police bias in Kansas yield few sanctions
Road rage shooting leaves two injured
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex...
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series