1 dead, 1 injured in I-35 semi-truck crash and fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and another injured after a semi-truck rear ended another one Saturday afternoon on I-35.

KHP says a semi-truck rear ended another slow moving semi-truck in the South bound lanes. KHP says the second semi was carrying vegetable oil and caught fire due to the crash, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

KHP says the driver of the second vehicle died from their injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the semi that was rear ended is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the South bound lanes of I-35 will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers will need to enter the turnpike through South Wichita. North bound lanes are now open.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.