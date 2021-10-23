No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Kansas 35-23 behind Williams’ runs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down, and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset.

The Sooners trailed by double figures on two occasions - including 10-0 at the half -- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game. Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas, which led 17-7 late in the third quarter.

In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards and two scores and ran for 70 yards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.