Advertisement

Road rage shooting leaves two injured

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 11 p.m Friday, officers responded to a shooting near Kellogg and Washington. Officers located a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old female who had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were shot by a group of people in a vehicle that drove up behind them. Officials say a “disturbance occurred” between both parties of the two cars when shots were fired from the white vehicle striking the victims.

We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car
Turning Point USA at WSU
WSU Student Government denies recognition of conservative student group
Carwash building boom in Wichita
Carwash construction boom around Wichita

Latest News

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex...
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series
WSU, K-State and KU
KU, K-State, Wichita State requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed in Republic County crash
Cherokee language text book
Wichita State offering first indigenous language course