Road rage shooting leaves two injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 11 p.m Friday, officers responded to a shooting near Kellogg and Washington. Officers located a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old female who had been shot. They were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were shot by a group of people in a vehicle that drove up behind them. Officials say a “disturbance occurred” between both parties of the two cars when shots were fired from the white vehicle striking the victims.

