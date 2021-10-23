Advertisement

State BOE: Student-performance metrics down across Kansas

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education says every metric it looks at when it comes to students in school is down, whether that be testing, social and emotional response or graduating and going to college.

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson said numbers they’re seeing statewide for students of all ages are concerning. He said academic achievement is down, as are ACT test scores with the largest recorded drop in state history.

Watson said younger students saw a greater loss academically with the social, emotional domain also down. He said the drop in students goin on to college after high school is dramatic. Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Gil Alvarez said Kansas’ largest school district is experiencing these issues.

“We did see that we did have to pay a little bit more attention to social, emotional wellbeing for our students, reteaching expectations,” he said. “In order for our students to just remember how it is to do school. Some of them have been isolated for over a year in some cases.”

The Kansas Department of Education and Wichita Public Schools say they’re coming up with way to ring the numbers back up.

“Academically, they’re putting in almost $20 million for literacy, mathematics, science and assessment, tighter assessment to learn from and training the teachers to really help ramp up that loss,” Watson said.

Alvarez said there’s also an increased focus on mental health with professional therapists from COMCARE. If parents in the Wichita school district notice their children struggling, the district asks them to call their child’s school to help figure out ways to help the student.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A backstop shows where a Sedgwick County property owner near Derby practices shooting.
Property owners near Derby neighborhood defend backyard shooting practices
Turning Point USA at WSU
WSU Student Government denies recognition of conservative student group

Latest News

Local filmmaker Eron Rawson
Filmmakers react to fatal accidental shooting on movie set
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Plea hearing set for Suellentrop DUI case
Vietnam memorial Moving Wall in Valley Center, Kan.
Ceremony held with Vietnam memorial' Moving Wall' displayed in Valley Center
Pumpkin House display
College Hill 'Pumpkin House' display grows to include more than 200 pumpkins