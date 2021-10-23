Advertisement

Wichita man killed in Republic County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 62-year-old Wichita man died from his injuries in a crash late Friday morning in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened on northbound U-81 at Fir Road, about six-and-a-half miles north of Belleville.

In the crash, reported about 11:10 a.m., the KHP said a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, of Wichita, was traveling north, when, for an unknown reason, the van rear-ended a semi truck pulling a trailer as the truck’s driver attempted to turn right onto Fir Road. The KHP said both vehicles came to rest in the intersection of U-81 and Fir Road

Ricketts died from his injuries at the scene, the crash log from the KHP says. The truck’s driver a man from Scandia, was not seriously injured.

