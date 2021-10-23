Wichita State offering first indigenous language course

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -JW Webster is Wichita State University’s first indigenous language instructor in the college’s history. Wichita State is one of a few universities in the nation that now offers a linguistics class in which students can learn the Native American Cherokee language.

Webster hopes to keep the language alive by passing it down to younger generations.

“It’s sacred to learn Cherokee language and I think in the Wichita area where there is such a great native community, having that representation by the local college is paramount in community togetherness and cooperative education, Webster said.

The class is currently only taught online, but the course will move to in-person in the spring semester. You can learn more about Webster and the new course on Wichita State’s website.

