Breezy, cooler Sunday- storms return by mid week.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A weather system is moving through Kansas today- expect a breezy Sunday.

A low pressure center will move through Kansas today, bringing breezy conditions and cooler temperatures to the region through the afternoon. A few morning showers, especially across northern Kansas, then a mix of sun and clouds with gusty north-west winds through the afternoon. Gusts 25-30 mph will be common. Cooler temperatures in the forecast too, highs reaching the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure moves in tonight, winds will relax and temperatures will tumble into the 30s and low 40s by early morning Monday. After a chilly start, ample sunshine and light winds will make for a perfect “fall” day. Highs will stay in the 60s through Monday afternoon.

Get ready for a windy week with rain and storms in the forecast. Our next weather system is stronger and will produce gusty winds as it passes Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also a good chance of rain and storms. A few storms on Tuesday evening could produce severe weather too. Our confidence on the potential for severe weather remains fairly low, but is still very possible. It’s starting to look like the weather system will linger through Wednesday- meaning a continued chance of showers and rumbles through Wednesday. Drying out towards the end of the week and into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 43

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25;gusty Low: 46

Tue: High: 76 Mostly sunny and windy; scattered overnight storms.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 54 Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 43 Sunny.

