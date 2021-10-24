Advertisement

Colombia announces capture of one of most wanted traffickers

In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, one of the country’s most...
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, one of the country’s most wanted drug traffickers, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel, is presented to the media at a military base in Necocli, Colombia, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Colombian presidential press office via AP)(Colombian presidential press office via AP | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Colombian authorities say they have captured Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug cartel and one of the country’s most wanted traffickers.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Úsuga, whose power base is in Colombia’s Uraba region.

“This is a coup ... only compared to the capture of Pablo Escobar,” said President Iván Duque. Escobar, the founder and head of the Medellin Cartel, died in a shootout in 1993.

Human Rights Watch Americas Director José Miguel Vivanco congratulated Colombian authorities for Úsuga’s detention

