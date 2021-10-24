Cool Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will feel like fall on Monday with cool temperatures before our next storm system brings a risk of severe weather late Tuesday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We will have some clouds through the morning, otherwise more sunshine is expected by afternoon as high temperatures reach the 60s for most of the state with lower 70s over far western Kansas.

The winds will be lighter over central Kansas Monday, but gusty southeast winds are expected over western Kansas.

South winds will be gusty statewide on Tuesday ahead of the next system that will bring thunderstorms to Kansas.

Scattered storms will begin to develop around sunset Tuesday evening over western Kansas with activity moving eastward into Tuesday night into central Kansas. Some storms could be severe.

Rain and a few storms will continue through the day Wednesday over central and eastern Kansas, but the risk of severe weather will diminish by then as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 44

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 47

Tue: High: 76 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 60 Cloudy with rain and storms.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 38 Sunny.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

