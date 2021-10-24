Advertisement

Early morning motorcycle crash leaves man critically injured

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 2:40 A.M. Sunday, officers responded to an injury accident in the 2600 block on north 127th street east.

WPD says when officers arrived on-scene, they found a 54-year-old man unresponsive underneath a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital for critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

Police say the man was driving the motorcycle southbound on 127th street, left the roadway and was ejected causing his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

