Kansas gas prices $1 higher than last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The busiest travel season of the year is just around the corner, but drivers will most likely pay more at the pump for the next few months.

Gas prices in Kansas are officially $1.00 higher than this time last year--as gas prices jump to $3.09 a gallon in some gas stations across Wichita. The current cost is the highest gas price since 2014.

“They are outrageously expensive, especially coming from me. I live paycheck to paycheck. It’s getting to the point where I can’t even do stuff anymore. I just go to work, go to the grocery store, and then come back home,” Alex Ashpole said.

The price jump concerns drivers, but we could continue to see high gas prices in 2022.

“I wouldn’t doubt seeing gas prices in Wichita go up to $4.00 maybe. I read a recent article saying the average gas price went up to $7.00 a gallon in California. If I was living in California right now, I don’t think I could afford even half a tank in my car.”

Many drivers blame the Biden administration for the jump in prices, but experts believe it’s not that simple. U.S. oil production has been slow to rebound since the start of the pandemic when the cost of energy dropped to record low prices. Demand is back to pre-pandemic levels, but supply is still low.

Now that prices are officially one dollar higher than last year, many drivers are experiencing sticker shock while filling up.

“I have a feeling people are going on less trips because of gas because they want to save on gas because of how expensive it is. They have to buy other stuff like groceries and all that, so they have to save their money,” Devin Howard said.

