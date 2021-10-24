Multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Ellsworth, 1 dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-156 is closed in Ellsworth county due to a significant multi-vehicle crash. Northbound and southbound lanes are currently blocked due to the accident.

Two semi-trucks and a vehicle were involved in the crash that left one dead.

Northcentral KDOT is handling traffic reroute in the area. Officials say expect K-156 between Ellsworth city limits and I-70 to be closed until 10:00 p.m.

We will update you once we learn more.

