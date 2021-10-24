Advertisement

State investigates after 32-year-old prison inmate dies

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - The death of a 32-year-old inmate who was being held at the Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated because he died in state custody.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said only that officials don’t believe Lawrence Brown Jr. died of the coronavirus. No other cause of death was given, but an autopsy is planned. Brown died Friday at a hospital in Leavenworth.

Brown was serving a 122-month sentence at Lansing. He had been convicted in Sedgwick County of battery of a corrections officer or employee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Semi-truck crash causes I-35 to shut down.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-35 semi-truck crash and fire
Road rage shooting leaves two injured
KWCH Car Crash generic
Multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Ellsworth, 1 dead
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed in Republic County crash

Latest News

WSU’s Tyson Etienne attributes NIL for ease of art exhibit
WSU’s Tyson Etienne attributes NIL for ease of art exhibit.
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Early morning motorcycle crash leaves man critically injured
Gas prices in Kansas are officially $1.00 higher than this time last year--as gas prices jump...
Gas prices
Gas prices rise
Kansas gas prices $1 higher than last year