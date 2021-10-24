Advertisement

Titans start fast, dominate Mahomes, Chiefs 27-3

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score, and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans over teams that played for the AFC championship in January. They edged Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night. They followed that by simply dominating the two-time defending AFC champs as Tennessee jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead.

The Chiefs now have lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC this season.

