WSU’s Tyson Etienne attributes NIL for ease of art exhibit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night, Wichita State men’s basketball guard, Tyson Etienne welcomed dozens of people into his very first photography exhibit in downtown Wichita.

Etienne said he’s glad he can give back to the Wichita community for all the support they’ve shown him over the last three years.

Etienne wants to show people he’s capable of doing more than shooting three-pointers, he has an eye for shooting photography too.

“I named it, ‘What do you see?’ because in life as well as photography and basketball, you see things from a different angle. Everybody has their own perspective,” said Etienne. “I’m just here to show how I capture it.”

Etienne never intended to make money off of his pictures, he’s actually been planning to hold an exhibit for years but with COVID, it was put on hold.

“The fact that my teammates have come and they’re staying, it’s really appreciative,” said Etienne. “I’m glad to go to war with those guys, I’m excited for the season that we’ll have. This is just the start. This is something we can bond for.”

With the name, image, and likeness approval this past summer, Etienne said legally it makes this exhibit a lot easier. But now he can donate a percentage of the event proceeds to local non-profit, Starkey and to his AAU team back home.

“Just being able to give back and give people a night on the town. It’s just something that I value and I’m happy that I’m doing,” said Etienne.

Humbled by the turnout filling the event to capacity, Etienne said Wichita has become such a large part of his life over the last three years. It’s special for him to be able to share this milestone with the community.

