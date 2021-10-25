Drugs, evidence of counterfeiting money found at Independence home, arrests made

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service were involved in a southeast Kansas case that last week, uncovered illegal drugs and evidence of counterfeiting money. The KBI and secret service agents served a narcotics/counterfeiting search warrant at a home in Independence. From that, detectives and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Independence Police Department uncovered enough evidence to make arrests.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said four people were inside the home at the time of last Thursday’s search.

“All subjects were detained while officers cleared inside the residence. After the residence was clear, all subjects were transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections for possession of Drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff’s office explained.

In the search, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said officers located evidence of counterfeiting U.S. currency and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Brandy Mulkey and booked her on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Ernest Hufferd for those same crimes, as well as for failure to return after medical furlough, and Adelin Mattes for counterfeiting and forgery. The case was turned over to the Montgomery Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said the case serves as a reminder to citizens and business owners to double check money before accepting it, especially larger bills. If you encounter counterfeit currency, Wade said you should hold onto it and call police as soon as possible.

“Counterfeiting US Currency is a big issue in our community and it affects a lot of business owners,” Wade said. “Though there is a lot more counterfeit currency out there, I am thankful we were able to get some of it and the supplies they use to manufacture it off the streets.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.