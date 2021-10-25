Goodland college student killed in weekend crash
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A student at Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland was killed in a crash on Sunday, the school announced. Jacob Rivera was a Welding Technology student and a member of the school’s wrestling team.
Three other students were injured in the crash, according to the school; their conditions are not life-threatening. The school said it would have counselors available to students on Monday morning.
