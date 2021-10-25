Advertisement

Gov’t officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sudanese...
Traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sudanese authorities reported a coup attempt on Tuesday by a group of soldiers but said the attempt failed and that the military remains in control. The development underscored the fragility of Sudan’s path to democracy, more than two years after the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his three-decade rule. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)(Marwan Ali | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAIRO (AP) - Officials say Sudanese military forces detained at least five senior government figures after weeks of rising tensions between the country’s civilian and military leaders.

Sudan’s main pro-democracy group reported internet and phone outages and called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. Sudan has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.

Monday’s arrests followed weekend meetings a U.S. special envoy had with Sudanese military and civilian leaders in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan’s state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

