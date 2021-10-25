Advertisement

Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass charges.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint after the man forced his way into the home dressed in costume.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton on charges of attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Sheriff Tim Morse said they received a call about an intruder inside a Holton home at 217 W. 4th St. around 12:30 Sunday morning.

Holton Police officers and Jackson County deputies responded and found Thomas on the floor being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Authorities said there were also signs of forced entry into the home.

Sheriff Morse said reports state Thomas was wearing a Halloween costume at the time of the attempted burglary.

