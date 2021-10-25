Kansas death linked to disease outbreak, recalled aromatherapy spray

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A deadly disease outbreak in four states, including Kansas, is leading to the recall of an aromatherapy spray.

Walmart pulled six different scents of Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones from its shelves and online store last week. Federal public health officials are trying to figure out how and if the aromatherapy spray is connected to an outbreak of melioidosis in the United States.

The CDC has been investigating the outbreak since March. The first case was reported in Kansas with three others in Minnesota, Georgia and Texas. Two of the four cases have been deadly, and that includes a child.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson is the medical director of infection control of the University of Kansas Health System. He said there are about a dozen cases of melioidosis in the U.S. annually.

Most cases of melioidosis, a tropical disease caused by bacteria, are linked to travel. On Friday, while investigating the most recent case of this outbreak, CDC investigators found that type of bacteria in an essential oils aromatherapy spray.

“Certainly different than viruses, such as SARS-COV-2, we know bacteria are able to withstand longer durations and times in the environment. This is a bacteria that is generally found in the environment,” said Dr. Hawkinson.

As a precaution, Walmart is recalling the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy,” is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle. The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

People who have these products should stop using them immediately and wash any sheets and clean surfaces where this product was sprayed. The CDC says you should not throw away the bottles of aromatherapy spray if you have it. Instead, double bag it with ziplock bags and place it into a box to return it to the store for a full refund.

Melioidosis can present like a cold or flu and the bacteria that cause it can get into the body through a cut or breathing it in. Dr. Hawkinson says if caught early enough it can be treated.

“The one good thing is there still is a handful of antibiotics that are very good to use against this, so right now, we still have the ability to treat this with antibiotic, it’s just really a matter of identifying this early,” he said.

