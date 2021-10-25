Advertisement

Man in custody after fire incident NW Wichita

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said a man is in police custody following a fire incident at home in the northwest part of town.

Police said they received a call to do a welfare check in the 1600 block N. Lark, near 13th and Maize Road, after fire was set in the basement.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a man outside the home waving a gun around, but he did not threaten them. Maize police, deputies from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita police arrived and cleared the house. The fire department was about to put out the fire which caused minimal damage.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two other people in the house were not treated.

