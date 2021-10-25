Wife, daughter of Chiefs owner share love of pageantry, giving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In front of the cameras and behind the scenes of the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s a special bond between mother and daughter.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs co-owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, was named Miss Kansas USA in April. It’s an honor her mother received back in 1993.

Since being crowned this spring, Gracie has had a non-stop schedule of appearances, traveling more than 30,000 miles.

“For me, it’s just making the most of the opportunity,” Gracie Hunt said. “I know that this is a very special, exciting time in life for me, and I really want to set a precedent for (every) future Miss Kansas to come.”

Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs’ co-owner, remembers feeling similarly when she carried the crown nearly three decades ago, competing in the Miss USA pageant in Wichita.

“It was amazing to be Miss Kansas in Wichita during Miss USA was like playing in the Super Bowl at home,” Tavia said. “Gosh, almost 30 years ago to now be walking the same path with our daughter and cheering for her and watching her live her dreams – it’s been a beautiful full-circle moment.”

This past week, Tavia and Gracie hosted the 10th annual Style Lounge event in Kansas City, a fashion-show fundraiser to raise money for people impacted by sexual abuse and assault.

It’s not just a worthy cause for the Hunts, it’s a calling.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and that’s something that (my parents) both really impressed upon us as we grew up,” Gracie Hunt said. “I think that it’s in giving back that you really find meaning in life.”

The “us” Gracie talks about includes her brother Knobel and sister Ava. Tavia calls Clark Hunt the glue that holds the family together and the one who sets the example of generosity the family follows.

“Leadership in our family starts with my husband,” Tavia Hunt said. “He’s a great leader. We believe the best leaders are servant leaders, so we feel strongly about being involved and giving to our community.”

