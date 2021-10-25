Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting in northeast Wichita sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived to a home near Greenwich and E 29th St. N and found the man with one gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and victim were acquaintances. The scene was cleared after police talked with several witnesses.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.