Advertisement

Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital

Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita
Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting in northeast Wichita sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived to a home near Greenwich and E 29th St. N and found the man with one gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and victim were acquaintances. The scene was cleared after police talked with several witnesses.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Early morning motorcycle crash leaves man critically injured
Semi-truck crash causes I-35 to shut down.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-35 semi-truck crash and fire
KWCH Car Crash generic
Multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Ellsworth, 1 dead
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, one of the country’s most...
Colombia announces capture of one of most wanted traffickers
Generic image of police line
State investigates after 32-year-old prison inmate dies

Latest News

Tavia and Gracie Hunt
Wife, daughter of Chiefs owner share love of pageantry, giving
Generic image of police line
Authorities investigating death at KU dormitory
Traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sudanese...
Gov’t officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup
Wichita youth organize town hall for mental health resources.
Wichita youth organize town hall to address mental health resources.