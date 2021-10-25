Advertisement

Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash

The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on Highway 36.(Family of Joe Serrano)
By Joe Baker
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRD CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The far northwest community of Bird City is mourning the death of 17-year-old John Serrano, killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash less than a mile from town. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Serrano was trying to pass a semi on Highway 36 when he lost control, his car went into a ditch and struck a concrete barrier.

Serrano had just finished his junior football season at Cheylin Junior/Senior High School and was getting ready for basketball. Now, family and friends are preparing for a funeral. Serrano’s parents, Frank and Belinda Serrano, are struggling to process the loss.

“Total devastation, shock. We’re just... We still really can’t wrap our minds around it,” Belinda said.

Frank and Belinda said the last conversation they had with their son was on Friday afternoon.

“Last time we saw him,” they said.

The couple said John had a charismatic personality and was always involved around the community. He was a three-sport star, playing football and basketball and throwing discus in track. They said “everybody knew [John],” and “he would help anybody.”

“Yeah, he was always busy. He wasn’t one to sit down and watch TV and play games on his phone much. He was always out doing something,” Frank said.

John Serrano’s parents said the teen touched many lives and will be sorely missed. The teen’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Cheylin Junior/Senior High School in Bird City.

