Sen. Suellentrop guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident

The former Kansas Senate Majority Leader will serve two days in jail and one year on probation for a March 16, 2021 drunk driving incident along I-70 in Topeka.

Gene Suellentrop was in Shawnee Co. District Court Monday morning where he entered “no contest” pleas to charges of drunk driving and reckless driving.

After entering the plea, Judge Jason Geier found Suellentrop guilty on both counts.

The charges stem from an incident in the early morning hours of March 16, 2021 after officials say Suellentrop was caught speeding down I-70, going the wrong way.

That morning Suellentrop was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway and attempting to run from the police.

For the DUI, Judge Geier sentenced Suellentrop to the maximum sentence of 6-months in prison at the Shawnee Co. Jail and was fined $750. However, the court suspended the sentence and ordered Suellentrop to serve 12-months of supervised probation.

On the reckless driving count, Suellentrop was ordered to spend 90 days in jail and fined $25. That sentence was also suspended in lieu of 6 months supervised probation.

Judge Geier indicated the suspension of sentences was standard procedure for first time offenders of crimes of this nature.

Suellentrop’s probation will run concurrent and will not start until he serves 48-hours in the Shawnee Co. jail, which will begin Nov. 18, 2021.

Suellentrop was also ordered to install ignition interlock device while on probation, ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs during probation, and will be required to pay court fees.

This is a developing story.

