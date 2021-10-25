Advertisement

Start of work week brings warmth before Tuesday cold front

Severe weather could arrive Tuesday
Severe weather could arrive Tuesday
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool and quiet start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the near normal middle to upper 60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front will move across Kansas on Tuesday night. Before it arrives, we will see a wind-blown warm-up on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s alongside a south breeze between 20-30 mph with gusts to 40.

Showers and storm will accompany the front, and some will be severe. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The best chance of storms will happen between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Behind the cold front, get ready for much cooler temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only climb into the 60s and temperatures will tumble into 30s and 40s at night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Some clouds early, otherwise sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy with evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Wed: Low: 57. High: 63. Showers/storms, windy, and much cooler.

Thu: Low: 47. High: 62. Partly cloudy, continued windy.

Fri: Low: 49. High: 67. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 41. High: 73. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 60. Partly cloudy.

