Weather Alert Day - Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday with the expectation of some severe weather in the evening and overnight hours (Tuesday night). Main threats will be hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts to 70 mph. The time frame for severe weather looks to be in the 7pm -1am range, with the metro area likely to have storms around midnight.

Before any severe weather develops, look for highs to reach the 70s and 80s for much of the state. Warmest temperatures will be in far western Kansas where the air will be drier. Strong wind gusts from the south look likely throughout the day.

It’s back to sunshine in western Kansas for Wednesday, but showers will linger in the east. Highs will be cooler, mainly around 60 with gusty north to northwest winds.

The second half of the week looks cool with windy weather again Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds & windy. Wind: SE 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms likely. Wind: SE 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Wed: High: 60 Cloudy; scattered showers. Breezy.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 45 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 39 Sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 38 Sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 38 Cloudy; showers overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.