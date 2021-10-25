Advertisement

Week of October 25: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse | Hunter Health Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11557076 | Also available on KansasWorks.com:  Registered Dental Hygienist, Nurse Clinic Manager, Medical Assistant, Medical Intake Receptionist

TUESDAY: Route Delivery Driver | Lampton Welding Supply Co | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11697105 | Also available on KansasWorks.com:  Branch Manager

WEDNESDAY: Specialty Coffee Technician | Heartland Tech LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11686219 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Dispatcher

THURSDAY: Maintenance Technician II | Envision, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11608938 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Machine Operator, Shipping and Receiving Clerk, Facilities Maintenance, Early Childhood Educator, Customer Care Specialist

FRIDAY: Production Worker | Everidge (formerly International Cold Storage) | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11695661

