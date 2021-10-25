Where’s Shane? Wag & Woof Howl-O-Ween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s spooky season!

Today we’re out at Chicken N Pickle to talk Wag & Woof Howl-O-Ween. A doggy costume contest, bobbing for tennis balls, black-cat crafts for kids, and much more are waiting for you on Oct. 27. Ten percent of food, drink, and pickleball sales will go the Kansas Humane Society!

You can find more information on their website - chickennpickle.com/wichita/event/wag-woof-howl-o-ween .

