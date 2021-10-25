Wichita youth organize town hall to address mental health resources.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita youth leaders organized a town hall Sunday with a panel of local mental health officials following the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton while in custody at the Sedgwick County juvenile Intake Assessment Center last month.

The purpose of the event was to discuss mental health resources and to find out exactly what options people have for getting help.

Jazmine Rogers, youth leader with Progeny Kansas said, “Recently a young person died at JIAC where the call came in for mental health crisis. If we could capitalize on what could’ve gone differently, how can we prevent another young person from dying when they’re just seeking mental health resources.”

Progeny hosted this event for people to know there are better options instead of immediately calling 911 for law enforcement to deal with mental health.

“How can they all come together to work with the organizations that really prevent these crisis’s from happening so that way police and EMS are not the first call,” said Rogers. “Right now, as they said, they’re over boarded with calls.”

Vice president of community impact at United Way of the Plains, Abel Frederic said, “211 is the 911 of non-profits. So, if you’re in crisis, maybe you’re thinking of harming yourself, maybe you have a food insecurity, maybe you have issues around rent/ utility assistance, you can call 211.”

During the town hall, panelists stressed the importance of addressing mental illness and situational triggers before it turns into an emergency crisis. They said there are resources out there, statewide.

Rogers said, “I think we should have someone who’s able to come out and speak with you. How can we make sure we address what led you to that crisis?”

“Our youth are really asking the adults, ‘What do we do?’ And I think it’s time for us as adults, we really hold ourselves accountable and answer our youths’ questions,” said Frederic.

Increased funding and increased communication between agencies and service providers is needed to help identify those suffering a mental health crisis.

