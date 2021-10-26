3 hurt after vehicle, train collide west of Maize
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt after a car and train collided Tuesday afternoon in Sedgwick County.
Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the crash is located near 53rd St. N. & 135th St. W. One person has serious injuries, another is in critical condition and the third is still pinned in the vehicle, per emergency crews.
The Wichita Fire Department says rescue and hazardous material crews are on the scene assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department with the crash. Reports are that diesel is leaking from the locomotive.
